CANTERBURY PARK THURSDAY'S RESULTS

1 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

4 • R Mercedes Boy (Wade) 5.80 3.20 2.20

5 • Blame J D (H. Hernandez) 3.60 2.40

1 • Bring Me a Check (R. Fuentes) 2.40

Time: 1:10.07. Exacta: 4-5, $7.10. Trifecta: 4-5-1, $9.60.

2 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $17,500.

2 • Top Dog (L. Fuentes) 4.40 2.10 2.10

3 • Itwasthedevilsidea (Chirinos) 2.10 2.20

4 • Guest Check (Lopez) 2.20 2.20

Time: 1:39.53. Scratched: Tahkodha Knight. Exacta: 2-3, $2.50. Exacta: 2-4, $3.20. Trifecta: 2-4-3, $2.75. Trifecta: 2-3-4, $2.45. Daily Double: 4-2, $8.00.

3 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

1 • Y Not Sizzle (H. Hernandez) 17.80 6.20 5.60

5 • Daigle (Wade) 2.80 3.20

2 • All Native (L. Fuentes) 3.40

Time: 1:36.36. Exacta: 1-5, $29.60. Trifecta: 1-5-2, $32.20. Superfecta: 1-5-2-6, $11.98. Pick 3: 4-2/6-1, $41.80. Daily Double: 2-1, $29.00.

4 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $4,000. Purse: $14,500.

5 • Iknowyourface (Conning) 34.80 7.20 3.20

4 • Tick Tock (Garcia) 2.80 2.10

2 • Lovely Linda (Valenzuela) 2.40

Time: 1:11.93. Scratched: Bounty of Gold. Exacta: 5-4, $46.80. Trifecta: 5-4-2, $115.50. Pick 3: 2/6-1-5, $958.50. Pick 4: 4-2/6-1-5, $2,809.90. Daily Double: 1-5, $119.30.

5 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter allowance. Purse: $12,500.

3 • Justice Warrior (Valenzuela) 18.00 7.00 3.60

6 • Simpson Bay (Chirinos) 5.60 3.80

5 • Portsmouth (Harr) 3.00

Time: 1:30.13. Exacta: 3-6, $80.10. Trifecta: 3-6-5, $161.30. Superfecta: 3-6-5-4, $67.21. Pick 3: 1-5-3, $269.20. Daily Double: 5-3, $107.90.

6 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

7 • Rusty Cage (L. Fuentes) 6.20 4.80 3.60

3 • Seek N Justice (Valenzuela) 7.20 4.40

6 • El Centenario (Wade) 4.00

Time: 1:04.58. Scratched: Front Office. Exacta: 7-3, $24.20. Trifecta: 7-3-6, $63.10. Superfecta: 7-3-6-5, $34.97. Pick 3: 5-3-7, $1,587.00. Daily Double: 3-7, $80.70.

7 5½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $40,000. Purse: $34,000.

1 • Lady Goldstart (Wade) 6.20 3.60 2.80

2 • Someone Said So (L. Fuentes) 7.80 5.40

5 • Harking (Quinonez) 4.40

Time: 0:56.89. Exacta: 1-2, $20.60. Trifecta: 1-2-5, $46.40. Superfecta: 1-2-5-6, $115.98. Pick 3: 3-7-1, $107.45. Daily Double: 7-1, $12.70.

8 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

6 • Later Days (Wade) 6.80 3.80 3.00

2 • Hamazing Lace (L. Fuentes) 3.60 2.80

1 • What Now My Love (Harr) 8.60

Time: 1:04.78. Exacta: 6-2, $8.70. Trifecta: 6-2-1, $83.55. Superfecta: 6-2-1-5, $46.08. Pick 3: 7-1-6, $22.20. Daily Double: 1-6, $11.60.

9 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

5 • Blame Bishop (Arroyo) 5.20 3.20 2.60

2 • Kierkegaard (Wade) 3.80 3.00

6 • Awesome Emmitt (R. Fuentes) 4.00

Time: 1:10.25. Exacta: 5-2, $9.10. Trifecta: 5-2-6, $22.25. Superfecta: 5-2-6-7, $18.54. Pick 3: 1-6-5, $18.15. Pick 4: 7-1-6-5, $84.30. Pick 5: 3-7-1-6-5, $1,346.55. Daily Double: 6-5, $9.20.

Total handle: $1,609,550. Live handle: $83,447.

Jay Lietzau's results: Thursday: 4-9 (.444). Totals: 19-44 (.432). Lock of the day: 3-4 (.750).