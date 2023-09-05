Erica Jensen

— Carlos Gonzalez

Saving lives by recruiting donors, reaching minorities

September 09, 2022 - 4:06 PM

Be the Match is working on ways to find more bone marrow donors in order to save more people from diseases like leukemia.

TurnSignl co-founder Jazz Hampton knows firsthand what it's like to be a statistic

Jazz Hampton

— Ben Hovland/ThreeSixty Journalism

September 09, 2022 - 4:03 PM

He and two friends are working to put an end to violent traffic stops by offering on-the-spot legal counseling to drivers with their new app.

Dismantling inequities in Brooklyn Center

Brooklyn Center City Manager Reggie Edwards

— Provided by Brooklyn Center

September 09, 2022 - 8:00 AM

Edwards works to rebuild community in wake of Dante Wright's death, pandemic.

Connecting Hmong kids to culture through food

 HAFA farmers use traditional Hmong farming practices in their fields.

— Provided by HAFA

September 09, 2022 - 8:00 AM

HAFA is reintroducing traditional dishes to new generations while supporting farmers.

Reviving culture at Leech Lake

Family Spirit Program staff in Leech Lake at the Nurturing Fathers Program training (from left) Richard Molacek, Joe Johnson (trainer), Michael Smith Jr.

— Provided by Family Spirit Program

September 09, 2022 - 8:00 AM

The Family Spirit program connects families on reservation with forgotten culture.

Georgia Fort is documenting stories through a different lens

Reporter Georgia Fort has experienced racial bias and isn’t afraid to air her views about the challenges that people of color face.

— Evan Frost • ThreeSixty Journalism

September 28, 2021 - 12:25 PM

How Georgia Fort is documenting stories through a different lens at BLCK Press and on KMOJ.

Freddie Bell's podcast is a voice for racial reckoning in Minnesota

Public radio host Freddie Bell says we hear the story differently from a voice like ours.

— Paul Malloy, ThreeSixty Journalism

September 28, 2021 - 12:27 PM

Freddie Bell aims message at the BIPOC community.