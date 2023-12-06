Three Gophers players were named to the Associated Press All-Big Ten First Team on Wednesday. They are offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery, kicker Dragan Kesich and defensive back Tyler Nubin. Wide receiver Daniel Jackson was named to the second team.

The Big Ten announced its all-conference teams last week.

In addition, Nubin received more accolades from national media outlets. The senior safety was named first-team All-America by Pro Football Focus and was named PFF's top defensive back. Nubin received first-team All-America honors from The Athletic and second-team All-America honors from 247Sports/CBS.

Sawvel to coach Wyoming

Former Gophers defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel, who has held that same position at Wyoming since 2020, will take over as Cowboys head coach for the retiring Craig Bohl. Sawvel was on Minnesota's staff from 2011 to '16, working under head coaches Jerry Kill and Tracy Claeys. Sawvel will begin his new duties after Wyoming's appearance in the Arizona Bowl.