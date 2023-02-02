Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Three people died Wednesday night in what Bloomington police are calling a murder-suicide.

Officers responded to a parking lot near the southwest corner of the France Avenue S. and Interstate 494 intersection about 8:25 p.m., after somebody saw a man slumped over inside a pickup truck and called police.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension also responded to the scene.

Bloomington officers found a father, son and a third man believed to have been a business associate dead from gunshot wounds. Their identities were not released, but Police Chief Booker Hodges said the victims were not from Bloomington.

"This appears to be a tragic murder-suicide for people who appear to have had some business financial dealings," Hodges said in a video posted to the department's Facebook page.

Hodges said there is no danger to the public. The incident remains under investigation.