Three people died Wednesday night in what Bloomington police are calling a murder-suicide.
Officers responded to a parking lot near the southwest corner of the France Avenue S. and Interstate 494 intersection about 8:25 p.m., after somebody saw a man slumped over inside a pickup truck and called police.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension also responded to the scene.
Bloomington officers found a father, son and a third man believed to have been a business associate dead from gunshot wounds. Their identities were not released, but Police Chief Booker Hodges said the victims were not from Bloomington.
"This appears to be a tragic murder-suicide for people who appear to have had some business financial dealings," Hodges said in a video posted to the department's Facebook page.
Hodges said there is no danger to the public. The incident remains under investigation.