Authorities on Saturday identified three people who died in separate vehicle accidents so far this weekend on Minnesota roads.

Eighteen-year-old Ruweyda Said, of Rochester, died in a collision after 7 p.m. Friday on Northfield Boulevard in Vermillion Township north of Hampton, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Mikael Newton, 21, of Madison Lake, Minn., died just after 1 a.m. Saturday in a rollover car accident on southbound Hwy. 60 east of Mankato, according to the State Patrol.

Her Vang, 37, of Anchorage, Ala., died after his car careened at a high rate of speed into the ditch on Hwy. 61 near County Rd. C in Maplewood at around 2:25 a.m. Saturday. A passenger in his vehicle was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. At least one occupant wasn't wearing a seat belt, and both were thrown from the vehicle, according to the accident report.