A march for abortion rights was held Saturday in Minneapolis, one of hundreds held across the country in advance of the U.S. Supreme Court's new term.

The court, considered to have a majority of conservative justices after three appointments by former President Donald Trump, is widely expected to rule on a series of upcoming abortion cases.

In Minneapolis, marchers moved from the Sculpture Garden to Loring Park for a program of speakers and performers, encountering some counterprotesters.

In Washington, D.C., the Women's March headed to the Supreme Court building after a rally outside the White House.