It's been a l-o-n-g, cold winter and, so far, a cold, snowy spring. So while it may not look like spring, it's certainly spring flower show season. And, as these flower-centric events prove, there's more than one way to shine a spotlight on the vast array of blooms that the season has to offer.

The Spring Flower Show in St. Paul's Como Park Zoo and Conservatory takes full advantage of the light-filled Sunken Garden. Displays of tulips, daffodils, hydrangeas and hyacinths are accented with formal topiaries. The annual show, which runs through April 30, is free, but donations are encouraged.

The Galleria Floral Experience in Edina offers a "World of Wonder," with 20-plus gardens and more than 100 species of flowers, bulbs and shrubs that mingle with enchanted animals, fairies and larger-than-life displays. Free. Flowers by Bachman's through April 9.

For Art in Bloom at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, more than 100 florists create floral displays inspired by artwork throughout the museum. Free. April 27-30.