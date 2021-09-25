A 29-year-old woman from Alvarado, Texas, died and two other Texas residents were injured in a one-car accident at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday in Goodhue County.

They were in a Jeep traveling south on Hwy. 57 in Cherry Grove Township when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled, according to a State Patrol report.

The woman who died, a passenger, was not wearing a seat belt, the report said. The driver, Maria Yaquyelina Ramirez, 33, of Mansfied, Texas, and another passenger, Ciriaco Bautista, 32, of Alvarado suffered non-critical injuries. Both were wearing seat belts. The road was dry and no alcohol was involved, the report said.