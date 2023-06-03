Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

More than 140 people were evacuated from a Rochester condominium building Friday afternoon because of concerns about its structural stability.

Around 4:45 p.m., a structural engineer called the city of Rochester to report problems at the Rochester Towers Condominium, at 207 5th Av. SW., according to a Rochester Police Department news release.

Rochester police and fire workers assisted with evacuating the 15-story, 94-unit complex. The residents were advised to find temporary housing elsewhere while short-term shoring work is done to the building structure.

Residents were informed they would not be allowed back into the building until Monday at the earliest, but that's only an estimate of the reopening timeline, said city public information officer Jenna Bowman.

"Folks were proactively evacuated until that shoring work can be done," Bowman said.

Police and fire workers were going door to door to make sure everyone was out, Bowman said.

The building's management company was working to help residents find housing, and the city's emergency management team was on standby to assist with temporary shelter through Red Cross if needed, according to the release.

Cars were towed from the building's parking ramp as a cautionary measure. Streets around the building, including Second Street SW. and approximately 150 feet in all directions from the building, are closed off until the building is deemed safe.