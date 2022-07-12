A teenage driver is lucky to be alive after she crossed the centerline and collided with a semi-trailer truck as she was watching an episode of "Stranger Things" on Netflix.

The driver, whose name and age have not been released, sustained minor injuries in the crash over the weekend in northern Anoka County, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office did not say when or where the crash happened.

Multiple witnesses told authorities they saw the teen driver squarely in the path of the oncoming truck just before the collision. The teen driver's vehicle rolled over after crossing the centerline. The truck driver swerved out of the way to avoid a head-on collision, "likely saving the other driver's life in the process," said Lt. Bill Jacobson with the sheriff's office.

The teen driver struck the trailer, Jacobson said, and sustained minor injuries.

The teen, whose age was not disclosed, initially denied being on her phone. But deputies who responded to the scene observed that her vehicle's Bluetooth system was still streaming the audio to "Stranger Things," Jacobson said.

When confronted with that discovery, she admitted to watching the episode while driving. The teen was issued a citation for distracted driving and released.

"Every day, deputies encounter drivers who are on their cell phones, texting or otherwise not paying attention to the road. On rare occasions, we see drivers who are attempting to watch movies or other videos while driving," Jacobson said. "We are relieved this incident was not more serious, as it easily could have been."

Jacobson encouraged parents to talk with their teen drivers about the dangers of distracted driving. "The consequences can be far-reaching and tragic," he said.