A teenager has admitted to luring a man to a downtown Minneapolis apartment, where she recorded him being fatally beaten by her boyfriend and then posted the killing on social media.

Qurionna K. Young, 17, of Minneapolis pleaded guilty Monday in Hennepin County District Court to aiding and abetting first-degree manslaughter in connection with the beating in March of Jaegger L. David of Maplewood at an apartment in the 1300 block of S. Nicollet Avenue.

The plea agreement between the defense and the prosecution calls for Young to receive a sentence ranging from slightly more than seven years to a maximum of roughly 8½ years. With credit for time in jail since her arrest, Young could expect to serve anywhere from 4¼ to 5¼ years in prison and the balance on supervised release. Her sentencing is scheduled for April 14.

In July, accomplice Emmanuel T. Davis, 20, of Minneapolis, was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court to a term of roughly 20 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder during a robbery. He'll serve about 13 years in prison and the rest on supervised release.

According to the criminal complaint:

A relative of David's told police that she received a cellphone video showing him being kicked in the head. The video, recorded by Young, appeared to have been posted from David's phone to Facebook.

Police tracked down David at a hospital, where he was unresponsive and "had severe head trauma" that proved fatal, the complaint read.

The video post led officers to Davis. He admitted to police that he hired Young to lure the victim to the apartment, intending to "stomp on [him] a little bit," according to the charges. He also admitted to stealing the victim's phone and sending videos and messages to people after the assault.