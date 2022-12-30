Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

VERMILLION, S.D. — Five Coyotes scored in double-figures led by Tasos Kamateros' 21 points as South Dakota earned its first Summit League victory of the season with a 92-84 win over St. Thomas on Thursday night.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt was 7-for-14 shooting (4-for-5 on three-pointers) to finish with 19 points for the Coyotes (6-8, 1-1 Summit League).

Andrew Rohde finished with 22 points and five assists for the Tommies (11-5, 2-1). Parker Bjorklund added 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for St. Thomas. Brooks Allen also had 17 points.