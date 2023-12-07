Def Leppard and Journey will perform together a second time at Target Field on Aug. 19, now the third rock concert announced at the Twins' ballpark for the summer of 2024.

This time around, the "Pour Some Sugar on Me" and "Don't Stop Believin'" hitmakers will have another Rock & Roll Hall of Fame act, the Steve Miller Band of "The Joker" fame, as a third opening act.

Fans can register now for presale tickets to the Monday night concert via a special tour site, defleppardjourney2024.com. The presale tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m., followed by a general on-sale later next week. Prices were not named by tour promoter AEG.

Def Leppard and Journey previously played Target Center together in 2018, drawing a near-sell-out crowd of 40,000 people with support from Cheap Trick. The two bands are playing a couple dozen U.S. stadiums again this summer, with Heart and Cheap Trick serving as alternating openers instead of the Miller Band in other cities.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the album that brought Def Leppard to the mainstream, "Pyronamania," featuring the hits "Photograph," "Rock of Ages" and "Foolin'." The British rockers have steadily toured and issued new records in recent decades, still led by original singer Joe Elliott and guitarist Phil Collen with amputation-survivor drummer Rick Allen.

Def Leppard was last seen in Minneapolis headlining another nostalgia-trip tour at U.S. Bank Stadium with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett last year. Journey also played in town in 2022 at Xcel Energy Center with their replacement singer, Arnel Pineda, who's now been in the band almost as long as his predecessor, Steve Perry.

While country acts used to dominate the concert bookings at Target Field, that's not the case in 2024. The ballpark already announced two big rock concerts for 2024: The Foo Fighters with the Pretenders and L7 on July 28, and then Green Day with Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and the Linda Lindas on Aug. 17 — the latter show just two days before this newly announced gig.

All the big country shows next year have so far been booked at U.S. Bank Stadium, including Chris Stapleton (April 6), Kenny Chesney (May 4), Morgan Wallen (June 20 and 21) and Zach Bryan (Aug. 24). The lone rock act on the calendar at the Vikings' indoor stadium is Metallica on Aug. 16 and 18, which is now be the busiest weekend of 2024 for big Twin Cities concerts.