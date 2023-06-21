Talon Metals took a major step toward opening an underground nickel mine in northern Minnesota Wednesday, submitting a plan to the state that will trigger a new discussion over the risks and benefits of hardrock mining.

The company, which is based in the British Virgin Islands and run from Canada, has stressed the need for minerals to speed the transition away from fossil fuels. Talon signed a memorandum of understanding last year to supply roughly half the nickel it produces to Tesla for electric vehicle batteries.

The details of this preliminary mine proposal will come under heavy scrutiny for the potential to harm the environment. Those concerns have stalled two copper-nickel mines proposed by other companies in northern Minnesota.

The plan laid out by Talon in its submission Wednesday "is not definitive," said Todd Malan, chief external affairs officer for the company. "We have room to make improvements or changes based on feedback."

Located 50 miles west of Duluth, Talon's Tamarack Mine in Tamarack, Minn., would include a 60-acre campus on the surface, a roughly 1.5 mile rail spur to a nearby train line, and a far more extensive underground mine to extract nickel and other metals hundreds of feet below, executives of the company said in an interview.

A boring machine — like those used to carve out subway tunnels — would dig a loop near the surface to ferry trucks in and out of the mine. Workers will drill and blast underground to reach nickel and platinum-group metals encased in bedrock. The highest-grade minerals sit between 1,500 and 2,000 feet deep.

The submission starts what will likely be years of review and permitting, beginning the "scoping" in which the Department of Natural Resources will take input from the public on what to study when it prepares a deeper environmental review in the coming months.

Hardrock mining is still new to Minnesota, and carries different risks than the iron and taconite mining that has long been conducted here. Among those risks, the underground sulfides that contain nickel, when broken apart, can react with air or water to create acid mine drainage.

Talon will transport the material it digs out to a processing site in North Dakota with the help of a $114 million federal grant, removing one potential source of pollution. But the details of how it ships material there and handles the rock that doesn't contain enough metal to process will be crucial for controlling pollution.

Talon has 51% ownership in the proposed mine, which it would operate. The remaining 49% is owned by Kennecott, a subsidiary of the London-based international mining conglomerate Rio Tinto. Talon has the option to increase its ownership to 60% if it meets certain project goals and makes a $10 million payment to Kennecott.

Talon proposes to start construction on its mine site in 2026. It would begin extracting materials in 2027.

Two other copper-nickel projects in Minnesota have yet to start.

Twin Metals' proposed mine near Ely no longer has mineral leases, after they were canceled by the Biden administration. The NorthMet mine originally proposed by the company PolyMet would mine near Babbit and process material near Hoyt Lakes, but three necessary permits are in legal limbo, and a fourth was recently revoked over water quality issues.