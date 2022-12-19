Tap the bookmark to save this article.

We received almost 1,200 submissions for our annual Oh, You Turkey! coloring contest. Our panel of judges from the Star Tribune reviewed every entry and applauded the enthusiasm and imagination of each submission. It was hard work choosing only nine winners, but they did it.

And the winners are ...

1st place

0- to 4-year-olds

Addisyn Braun, 3

Judges' comments: Page filled with dabs of colors show thoughtful placement. Who doesn't love a googly eye?

5- to 8-year-olds

Sawyer Kempston, 6

Judges' comments: So much passion and great energy. Great mixture of color and texture. We thought it could hang in a gallery.

9- to 12-year-olds

Margo Enebo, 11

Judges' comments: Dots are perfectly executed with such expression and give the piece texture. Notice the gradations within feathers. Several tones to create shaping.

2nd place

0- to 4-year-olds

Lola Thomas, 4

Judges' comments: Stunning seasonal color palette, combined with slanted and energetic strokes, make this a standout.

5- to 8-year-olds

Scully Coplan, 8

Judges' comments: Outstanding color palette made this a showstopper. Interesting textures. Great attention to detail.

9- to 12-year-olds

Finland Kumpula, 12

Judges' comments: Thoughtful art and phrases cut from the comics section and pasted in make this a delight to explore. Neatly applied doodling makes this so appealing.

3rd place

0- to 4-year-olds

Madonna Oas-Shea, 2

Judges' comments: Wonderful energy with minimal color. The thoughtful dash of yellow completes it.

5- to 8-year-olds

Hadley Morse, 8

Judges' comments: Loved the food concept. The more you look, the more you see —cookies, Skittles, watermelon. Carrots for the tail are the perfect finishing touch.

9- to 12-year-olds

Anna Troupe, 11

Judges' comments: This tells a story unlike any others we have seen, with alien heads popping in around the edges. Is the turkey being abducted or perhaps going undercover?Very creative.