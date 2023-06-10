6 p.m. vs. Los Angeles • Target Center • BSN

Los Angeles update: The Sparks and Lynx will meet three times in the next 10 days. ... The Sparks (4-3) defeated the Chicago Sky 77-62 on Friday in Los Angeles. It was their third victory in the past four games. Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 20.3 points (seventh in the WNBA) and 10.0 rebounds per game while shooting 54% from the field. She had 19 points and 14 rebounds on Friday. ... Lexie Brown, who was with the Lynx in 2019 and 2020, is averaging a career-high 13.4 points. ... Karlie Samuelson is shooting 55% from three-point range. ... Chiney Ogwumike (undisclosed) did not play Friday and is doubtful for Sunday. ... The Sparks will play host to the Lynx on Friday and June 20.

Lynx update: Right after this game, the Lynx (1-7) will conclude this weekend's commemoration of their 25th season by retiring Sylvia Fowles' jersey number (34). ... The Lynx (1-7) lost to Indiana on Friday at Target Center, 71-69, to fall to 0-4 at home this season. ... Napheesa Collier had 28 points and 14 rebounds. ... Kayla McBride averaged 19.3 points in three games against the Sparks last season as the Lynx won two of three games. ... F Aerial Powers (right ankle) did not play Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game; rookie F Diamond Miller (right ankle sprain) is out.