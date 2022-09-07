A suspected drunken driver crashed his pickup truck into two vehicles north of the Twin Cities. One of the other motorists was killed in the crash, officials said Wednesday.

The collision occurred about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday west of Cambridge on NW Palm Street near 328th Avenue, the Isanti County Sheriff's Office said.

The 39-year-old pickup driver, from Cambridge, suffered serious injuries and was being treated Wednesday afternoon at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where blood was collected for testing to determine his level of intoxication. The man's identity has yet to be released.

"Signs of alcohol consumption" by the pickup driver were detected, said Sheriff's Capt. John Elder.

Law enforcement intends to send a case to the County Attorney's Office for consideration of charges, Elder added.

A partly empty alcohol container and a handgun "associated with the pickup" were collected by law enforcement at the scene, the captain said.

The driver who died was a 47-year-old man from Ham Lake, Elder said. The man's identity will be released once family is notified, Elder said.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

The northbound pickup served into the southbound lane of Palm Street, sideswiped a car and sent it into a ditch. The pickup kept going and hit a second vehicle heading south.

Emergency responders pronounced that driver dead at the scene. The occupants in the first vehicle that was hit were not seriously hurt.