The final concept for the almost-ready-to-open Eat Street Crossing has been announced. It's Sushi Dori, the second food-hall stand from Lina Goh and chef John Ng. On the menu will be Izakaya-style sushi with creative rolls, rice sandwiches and a variety of snacks for both dine-in and grab-and-go. The duo will also operate Ramen Shoten, where Ng will continue to build on his reputation as one of the region's best ramen chefs.

Other Eat Street Crossing food options will include Chaitime Boba Tea + Coffee and three options from Gabriella Grant-Spangler and Ben Spangler: Bebe Zito Ice Cream, Bebe Zito burgers and Ouro Pizzaria, serving Brazilian-style pizzas.

According to its social media, menu testing is underway and an opening date should be announced soon. Eat Street Crossing is at 2819 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., eatstreetcrossing.com.

Juche brings back the kimchi mac and cheese

Eddie and Eve Wu, along with chef Chris Her, have opened Juche inside the former Cook St. Paul (1124 Payne Av., St. Paul, cookstp.com). Open at 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Juche's Korean-spiced menu includes mac and chi — kimchi-laced cheesy pasta — bulgogi burgers, veggie-stuffed mandu and more.

Lawless Distilling taproom has closed

This weekend will be last call for the fun cocktail room attached to Lawless Distilling (2619 28th Av. S., Mpls.). The owners wrote in a statement: "The amount of support we have received over the years has been amazing. Unfortunately, the wear and tear of the pandemic has taken its toll and we're unable to continue forward."

Lawless opened its taproom in 2016 with a cocktail list that put fun front and center with menu items like boozy bomb pops. Through the years it has become a holiday tradition to raise a glass inside its holiday-on-steroids Miracle pop-up.

The final service at Lawless is Jan. 28, but its sister business, Stilheart Distilling in the North Loop (124 3rd Av. N., Mpls.), will stay open.

Ties reopens in Uptown

Ties has relocated from downtown Minneapolis to the former Uptown Tavern spot (1400 Lagoon Av., Mpls.). The ground-level bar opened last week with an industrial vibe and a menu written by chef Justin Sutherland as his Northern Soul concept. Many of the dishes are similar to what's served at his St. Paul restaurant Handsome Hog: mac and cheese topped with hot Cheetos, a burger, wings and more. There are big plans for a rooftop bar when the warm weather comes back. Follow the progress on Instagram at @uptownties.

A vegan dinner experience

Craft & Crew restaurant group is teaming up with Jim Beam and AcreMade, maker of plant-based eggs, for a series of five-course vegan dinner experiences. All dinners are from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and cost $70. The menu includes smoky sesame seed avocado toast, tomato terrine, chicken tacos with butternut squash al pastor and crème brûlée. Reserve your spot on each restaurant's website.

Jan. 31: The Block, 7007 Walker St., St. Louis Park, theblockslp.com.

Feb. 7: Duke's on 7, 15600 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka, dukeson7.com.

Feb. 14: The Howe, 3675 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., howempls.com.

Pleased to meat you

Nothing says Minnesota fun like a proper meat raffle, and that's exactly what the Star Tribune and the Taste team is planning at the St. Paul Winter Carnival. Come vie for the prime cuts at the Star Tribune Steak Out on Feb. 1 from 5:30-9 p.m. at the Warming House on Market Street. In addition to the carnivorous delights, there will be hot dish samples from Apostle Supper Club, live music and a chance to win a curated crockpot meal package. Details at startribune.com/steakout.