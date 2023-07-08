The Chaska store that went viral over plans for a drag queen story-time drew hundreds of supporters to the event itself on Saturday, waving rainbow flags and signs as they outnumbered a smaller group of protesters.

"I was just here to read stories to kids and spread a little LGBT love in Chaska," said the blonde drag queen, who goes by Miz Diagnosis — real name Dobbs DeCorsey, of Chaska — and who posed for photos with fans in a pink-and-gold dress and matching eye shadow.

Miz Diagnosis read two books to the dozens of people packed inside the Little Roos boutique, one about a manatee searching for his identity, the other called "The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish."

Many people heard about the reading after a video of a woman angrily confronting staff at Little Roos went viral on TikTok, garnering millions of views.

"I thought it went phenomenal," said Marissa Held-Nordling, who owns Little Roos. "I don't think we could have had a better turnout."

The event attracted about 55 members of the Proud Boys, a right-wing extremist group. They held banners and signs reading "Drag Story Hour = Child Grooming" and "Drag Queens are not for kids" while shouting similar messages to the crowds gathered in and outside the store.

"We're not here for any hatred. ... We simply believe that children are not the right age for this material," said a Proud Boy who protested at the strip mall, who gave his name as Mark Ninevah.

Held-Nordling said she regularly holds story time events, including some featuring costumed characters like princesses, and planned this one about eight weeks ago. The child of an employee is part of the LGBT community and inspired the performer's visit, she said.

The store carries handmade kids' clothing, toys, games and books. Held-Nordling, who has two small children, started her business more than four years ago and moved to the current location a year ago.

Genny Hubert drove to Little Roos from Coon Rapids and brought along her child, 12-year-old Zoey Hubert.

"We support all rights, everyone's rights," Genny Hubert said.

Held-Nordling said a handful of people visited the boutique to voice opposition to the planned event. But the store has seen far more support than negativity since the TikTok video surfaced, she said, adding that she thinks the woman in question saw a Facebook post about the reading and decided to stop in to share her opinion.

In the video, the woman says she thinks the event is inappropriate and alleges that it's "sexual-based adult entertainment for children," before leaving.

Among the crowd on Saturday were members of Sequeerity, a Minneapolis-based security team owned and run by queer women of color, according to their website.

Ellen Hock of Rosemount said she saw the TikTok video and wanted to come out to show her support. She has two young daughters, she said.

"The LGBTQIA community and everyone should be treated with love and respect and it's important that our kids grow up in that kind of society," Hock said.

Christopher Straub, author of "Albert the Confused Manatee," which was read aloud by Miz Diagnosis, stood in a small white tent selling copies of the book, along with stuffed animals.

Little Roos carries his book, Straub said, and he was told they needed more copies. He suggested a book signing.

"I'm a big fan of drag," he said. "Drag brings joy. ... I have to show my support and show my love."