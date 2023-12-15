DULUTH — The Superior National Forest issued its final decision Friday on Lutsen Mountains expansion plans it remains unchanged: No permit will be issued to the ski resort to grow into 495 acres of U.S. Forest Service land.

Forest Service officials said in August that they wouldn't allow the expansion along the North Shore of Lake Superior, citing potential environmental effects and treaty concerns raised by several area tribes.

Forest officials also pointed to the need to protect local tree species, the area's hydrology and existing recreation opportunities like cross-country skiing and hiking on the Superior Hiking Trail.

"There would be lasting impacts to forest health, particularly via potentially irreversible impacts to unique resources of this area," Forest Supervisor Tom Hall wrote in his Record of Decision documentation. "While the expansion would add to existing high quality recreational opportunities and visitation in Cook County, I have determined the adverse impacts associated with expansion on to [National Forest Service] lands outweigh the benefits."

The August draft decision led to an objection period that ran through Oct. 10. Four responses were received. The Forest Service received more than 1,000 comments on its 2021 environmental impact statement draft.

Lutsen Mountains, owned by Midwest Family Ski Resort, proposed building new ski runs, chair lifts, parking, buildings and other facilities on Forest Service land where several tribes retain hunting, fishing and other rights under an 1854 treaty.

Lutsen Mountains had asked the Forest Service to hold off on a decision in early August so it could revamp its plans in light of the Forest Service's new historic management agreement with Grand Portage, Bois Forte and Fond du Lac Chippewa tribes. The tribes, also concerned about protecting culturally significant natural resources, were consulted on the Lutsen decision.

A spokeswoman for the Forest Service said it hadn't yet received a new proposal from the ski resort. A message to its general manager wasn't immediately returned Friday.