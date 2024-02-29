FILE - A replica of Ray Kroc's first McDonald's franchise, which opened on April 15, 1955, was a museum in Des Plaines, Ill.

— Ham Y. Huh, Associated Press

Minnesota's fast-food chains once boasted garishly fun designs

February 27, 2024 - 8:41 AM

But you knew what they were at a glance. Now the buildings are nothing short of bleak.

Once celebrated, the skyways of Minneapolis are now being blamed for downtown's empty streets

Pedestrians crossed the street and skyways along Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis on Dec. 13.

— Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

January 11, 2024 - 4:58 PM

Since the early 1960s, the elevated connections between buildings have been a hallmark of the core of both downtowns.

Four ways to save Minneapolis: Demolish City Center — or most of it

This is the vibrant heart of a great city? It’s an anti-human bunker.

— James Lileks, Star Tribune

December 04, 2023 - 7:30 AM

The 1980s blank wall of a building fails to offer what a vital city center needs: connection.

Landmark Minneapolis church beat the odds by thriving. Now the 121-year-old building needs some TLC.

Calvary Baptist Church is celebrating its 140th anniversary and fundraising to restore its steeple.

— Provided

November 07, 2023 - 8:00 AM

The neighborhood mainstay is an architectural gem, but needs help to restore its steeple.

One of the ugliest buildings in downtown Minneapolis will likely be demolished. Should we care?

When you have to put up photos and awnings to make the building look human, something’s wrong with the original design.

— James Lileks, Star Tribune

October 23, 2023 - 7:30 AM

The YWCA sticks out like a sore thumb. But it is an example of a certain style of architecture.

The University of Minnesota's Northrop Mall is grand — but it could've been glorious

Northrup, September 2023

— James Lileks, StarTribune

September 25, 2023 - 7:30 AM

Cass Gilbert's original plans called for a European-style plaza leading to an open-air theater, a botanical garden and a small harbor.

Instead of new foods, the State Fair needs more welcoming entrances

 September 04, 2023 - 9:30 AM

How about a giant gopher? We know just where it should go.

Structures at the Minnesota State Fair built to last, but also to change

 August 28, 2023 - 6:27 AM

The fairgrounds are rich with architectural history.

A Minneapolis block may hold a world record for churches

Mill City Church, at 685 13th Av. NE. in Minneapolis. In the background to the right is Christ Family Kingdom Center.

— GLEN STUBBE, StarTribune

August 21, 2023 - 7:00 AM

The four houses of worship in Northeast have long histories.

The best bridges in Minneapolis and St. Paul, and the story behind each

Lowry Avenue Bridge

— David Joles, Star Tribune

July 07, 2023 - 5:37 PM

Great cities have great fountains: Here are the 6 best in the Twin Cities

Heffelfinger fountain in the Lyndale Park Rose Garden in Minneapolis.

— David Joles, Star Tribune, Star Tribune

May 11, 2023 - 7:00 AM

Admire turtles, gargoyles, cherubs and more.

Macy's furniture store in Edina is facing the wrecking ball. It's not a big loss.

Macy’s Furniture Gallery in Edina is an example of an earth-sheltered building, a short-lived fad in commercial architecture.

— Brian Peterson, Star Tribune

April 03, 2023 - 5:00 AM

The 1970s "earth-sheltered" building has fans.

Is the reign of the skyscraper over in the Twin Cities?

The Rand Tower at 527 S. Marquette Avenue in Minneapolis is now a hotel.

— James Lileks, Star Tribune

January 27, 2023 - 7:30 AM

With demand for office space weak, it's unlikely Minneapolis or St. Paul will see massive additions to their skylines.