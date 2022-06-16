Summer Schmit of Stillwater won a bronze medal Thursday at the Para Swimming World Championships in Madeira, Portugal, the first world championships medal of her career.

Schmit swam the women's 400-meter freestyle in a personal-best time of four minutes, 51.47 seconds, knocking more than five seconds off her previous best.

Schmit, 19, is competing at the world championships for the first time.

Unbeaten Aurora goes on road

Minnesota Aurora brings a 4-0-1 record into its game at Chicago City (2-3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. Sarah Fuller has started all five games in net and has a 0.62 goals-against average.