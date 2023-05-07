St. Paul math teacher and football coach Michael Houston has been named the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Houston was named the 59th recipient of the award during a banquet at the St. Paul RiverCentre on Sunday afternoon. During the selection process, Houston said he has been focused on creating community at St. Paul's Harding High School, which was rocked by a deadly stabbing earlier this school year.

"In the wake of the pandemic and the ongoing trauma our Harding students have endured, my goal every day is to make sure they have fun in their learning and know they are loved," Houston told the selection committee.

"Michael is passionate about his students and works tirelessly to engage them in the study of mathematics," said Kimberley Nichols, a math teacher at Gordon Parks High School who has worked at Harding with Houston.

Houston has taught at Harding for 19 years, where he teaches intermediate algebra and algebra 2, and serves as chair of the math department. He has also coached football for 18 years, including 10 years as head coach.

Houston was chosen from a field of 11 finalists, including one other Harding High School teacher. Houston was a finalist for state Teacher of the Year in 2017.

The other finalists are: Fatuma Ali, a Hopkins High School English teacher; Molly Megan Keenan, a social studies and history teacher at Harding High School; Bee Lee, an art teacher at Emmet D. Williams Elementary in Shoreview; Josh Mann, a social studies teacher at St. Michael-Albertville High School; Giovanna Valeria Margalli, a fourth-grade teacher at Edina's Cornelia Elementary School; Sorcha Nix, an eighth- and ninth-grade science teacher at Open World Learning Community in St. Paul; John Peter, a teacher of English as a second language at Pelican Rapids High School; Fathimath Eliza Rasheed, a middle school theater teacher at Global Arts Plus in St. Paul; Joe Schulte, a technology educator at Sartell High School and Allyson Wolff, a Spanish immersion first-grade teacher at Eisenhower Elementary School in Hopkins.

A selection panel narrowed the field of 132 nominees to 44 semifinalists and named the 11 finalists April 6. The annual recognition is organized by Education Minnesota, the statewide teachers union.

The 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, Sarah Lancaster of Onamia Elementary School will presented the award to Houston.