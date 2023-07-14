Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ST. CLOUD - St. Cloud police say a murder-suicide is suspected in the shooting deaths of a married couple at a residence on the West Side.

The St. Cloud Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive person at a house in the 900 block of Jeffrey Court just before 1 p.m. Wednesday and found Timothy E. Geers and Sandra L. Geers, both 65, deceased at the scene, according to St. Cloud police Cmdr. Adam Meierding.

Officers found a firearm next to Timothy Geers, who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound; Sandra Geers also died from an apparent gunshot wound, Meierding said.

The department requested the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to help process the scene and assist in the investigation. Both deceased individuals were transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for autopsies.