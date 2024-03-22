For years, Delaney and Scott Russell loved making their geodesic house look like a jack-o'-lantern in the fall.

Delaney would create the illusion of two big eyes by blocking out triangular windows in the living room with a black-out curtain and putting on an orange light. People from all over south Minneapolis came to look at the pumpkin-looking spherical house in the Longfellow neighborhood, she remembered. Some even asked for tours inside.

It's a memory Delaney said she will cherish forever as she gets ready to hand off the house in order to downsize. The four-bed, three-bath circular structure is one that should enthrall future homeowners and guests, she said.

"In terms of entertaining, it provides a spacious feel," Delaney said.

Unique layout

Scott remembers house hunting 15 years ago and falling in love with the home's three-dimensional structure. It reminded him of a friend's geodesic dome in northern Minnesota, and a bonus was that this one was in south Minneapolis a few miles from where the couple were living.

"I absolutely loved the shape. ... There was so much light it was unusual," Scott said. "And it brought back the memory of being Up North."

The home, designed by Natural Spaces Domes in North Branch, is one of two geodesic dome houses located within Minneapolis, said company owner Dennis Johnson. He estimates there are about 250 in the metro area and likely several thousand around the world.

Loading...

"Most are [outside the city] because of the land, there's just no open land to build. … You have to tear down an existing house to build one," he said. "We can build small domes, but most people want to live in something bigger than that."

Built in 1996, the 3,166-square-foot house is designed with four levels with the kitchen and living room on the main floor. The primary bedroom is on the second floor while two bedrooms are in the basement. The fourth bedroom is located on the third floor's circular landing at the top of the dome with windows all around.

Efficient features

Johnson said geodesic dome homes gained popularity because their circular design makes them energy efficient, with less surface area than a standard box home. "The walls are thick; the heat that we use circulates better," he said. "These homes use about half to a third of what a conventional house uses."

The angles of the numerous windows throughout the house give it lots of natural light while maintaining privacy from neighbors, Delaney added.

"Just looking up and seeing branches of trees, I loved that seeing the sky," she said. "It felt spacious to be able to look up from so many different places in the dome."

Outside, the property's walking paths and pond give an additional sense of serenity. Cardinals and other birds enjoyed bathing in its double falls. In the warmer months, pollinators keep busy in the yard's native plants.

"I made a gravel footpath [through the yard] that has almost all native plants," Delaney said. "For a long time I did walking meditation along those paths. Those are something I've really enjoyed."

As of publication this home has an offer with contingency. Jodi Garber (612-821-7400, jodigarber@kw.com) with Keller Williams Integrity Lakes has the $599,000 listing.