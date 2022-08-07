A man was shot and killed in a downtown apartment and another man is in custody after a shooting connected with gun thrown atop a TV station's office Sunday evening.

Minneapolis police have arrested a suspect, who was still at the apartment building at S. 10th and Marquette avenues when he was taken into custody.

Officers arrived around 8 p.m. Sunday after reports of gunfire in the apartment building.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

According to Minneapolis police spokesman Garrett Parten, it was reported that someone threw the gun onto the roof of the WCCO building on S. 11th Avenue near the apartment building where the homicide took place. Police recovered the gun.

Parten said late Sunday evening it was still unclear what led to the shooting and that MPD is working to understand if there was a relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Police are conducting a homicide investigation and forensic investigators have also collected evidence regarding the homicide, Parten said.