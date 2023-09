Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A shooting at Lake Street and Lyndale Avenue S. in Minneapolis on Friday night left four men injured.

Minneapolis police responded to the shooting at around 10:40 p.m., finding four men with noncritical gunshot injuries. Officers helped until emergency medical services brought three of the injured men to HCMC in downtown Minneapolis. One of the men refused aid.

No arrests have been made, and authorities say investigation into the incident is ongoing.