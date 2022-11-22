A sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a man in Red Wing early Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting took place at Bay Point Park along the Mississippi River, according to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office. The man's condition was not immediately known, but he is expected to recover, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said.

According to emergency dispatch audio, the man was shot multiple times and airlifted to a hospital in Rochester. The deputy was treated for nonserious injuries and released.

Statements from the city of Red Wing and the BCA said police received a call for assistance about 1 p.m. from the deputy, who had noticed a damaged vehicle in a city-owned parking lot on Levee Road. The deputy suspected the vehicle had been involved in a collision and noted a man walking away from the scene. The deputy made contact with the man, a struggle ensued and the deputy shot the man, the BCA said.

There was no body camera or squad camera footage, the BCA said.

Bay Point Park is the shoreline centerpiece for the city of roughly 16,000 about 45 miles downriver from St. Paul. The park draws many locals and visitors with its walking path, a marina and boat launch, picnic grounds and play areas for children.