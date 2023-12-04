Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A semi-truck crashed into a dentist's office Monday afternoon in White Bear Lake, injuring the driver and two people inside the building.

White Bear Lake Police, emergency medical workers and the White Bear Lake Fire Department responded just before 1:15 p.m. to the crash at the White Bear Dentists offices, near the corner of White Bear Avenue and the entrance ramp to westbound Interstate 694, according to a police department news release.

Police said the semi-truck took the exit ramp off I-694 westbound, crossed all lanes of White Bear Avenue and then crashed into the building at the northwest corner of the intersection.

The driver and two people inside the building suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital, according to the release.

Photos showed the truck's trailer sticking out from the side of the building while police investigated and taped off the scene.

Police and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the circumstances of the crash. The release advised drivers to avoid the area while the truck was removed and power was out for the stop lights.