A semitrailer truck driver was killed in a fiery crash a few miles into Minnesota from the Iowa border, officials said.

The wreck occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 35 in Freeman Township, the State Patrol said.

The northbound semi hit a guard rail and caught fire about 3 miles north of the border with Iowa, according to the patrol, which has yet to explain why the big rig went awry.

The patrol said it intends to release later Friday the identity of the trucker, a 64-year-old man from Spirit Lake, Iowa.