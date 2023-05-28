See more of the story

HIGH SCHOOLS

BASeball

CLASS 4A

Section 6

• Armstrong 10, St. Louis Park 0

• Edina 7, Mpls. Washburn 6

• Mpls. Southwest 2, Hopkins 0

• Wayzata 8, Mpls. South 5

CLASS 3A

Section 1

• Byron 4, Kasson-Mantorville 2

• Northfield 8, Faribault 0

• Red Wing 4, Winona 3

• Stewartville 3, Austin 0

Section 3

• Bloom. Kennedy 9, Simley 0

• Holy Angels 1, St. Paul Highland Park 0

• St. Thomas Academy 10, Richfield 7

• Two Rivers 9, South St. Paul 2

CLASS 2A

Section 1

• Cannon Falls 8, Winona Cotter 5

• Dover-Eyota 5, Pine Island 4

• La Crescent-Hokah 6, Chatfield 5

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 5, Plainview-E-M 1

Section 3

• Fairmont 15, Windom 0

• Luverne 13, Pipestone 3

• Luverne 10, St. James 0

• Montevideo 9, Atwater-C-GC 0

• Montevideo 4, New London-Spicer 2

• Morris/C-A 2, Minnewaska Area 0

• New London-Spicer 13, West Central 0

• Paynesville 6, Morris/C-A 3

• St. James 4, Redwood Valley 3

• Windom 5, Jackson County Central 1

CLASS 1A

Section 1

• Fillmore Central 16, Rushford-Peterson 5

• Hayfield 9, Fillmore Central 6

• Lyle/Pacelli 21, Spring Grove 8

• Southland 10, Rushford-Peterson 4

• Spring Grove 7, Mabel-Canton 5

• United So. Central 4, Mabel-Canton 3

Section 3

• Central Minn. Chr. 11, Dawson-Boyd 10

• Cent. Minn. Chr. 11, Renville Co. West 0

• Dawson-Boyd 2, MACCRAY 1

• Edgerton/SWMC 4, Wabasso 2

• Lakeview 6, Lac qui Parle Valley 0

• Murray County Central 7, RRC/WWG 0

• Russell-T-R 3, Adrian/Ellsworth 2

• Russell-T-R 12, Edgerton/SWMC 2

• Tracy-M-B 8, Minneota 7

• Tracy-M-B 8, Murray Co. Central 7

• Yellow Medicine East 20, Canby 1

• Yellow Medicine East 21, Lakeview 0

SOFTBALL

CLASS 4A

Section 7

• Andover 4, Blaine 0

• Anoka 10, Coon Rapids 0

• Blaine 11, Cambridge-Isanti 1

• Coon Rapids 17, Duluth East 8

• Forest Lake 10, Anoka 2

• Forest Lake 7, Andover 0

CLASS 3A

Section 2

• Mankato East 14, Mankato West 3

• Marshall 7, Jordan 4

• New Prague 4, St. Peter 1

• New Prague 2, Marshall 1

Section 7

• Chisago Lakes 4, Cloquet 3

• Grand Rapids 11, Duluth Denfeld 4

• Grand Rapids 12, Cloquet 4

• Hermantown 6, Hibbing 5

• North Branch 3, Hermantown 0

CLASS 2A

Section 2

• Belle Plaine 6, Lake Crystal-WM 5

• Fairmont 4, Belle Plaine 1

• Lake Crystal-WM 6, Tri-City United 2

• LeSueur-Henderson 2, Fairmont 1

• Le Sueur-Henderson 9, New Ulm 4

• New Ulm 4, St. James 2

• St. James 6, Medford 0

Section 3

• Dassel-Cokato 5, Luverne 4

• Luverne 9, Litchfield 5

• Morris/C-A 5, Windom 4

• Pipestone Area 4, Dassel-Cokato 1

• Jackson Co. Central 5, Morris/C-A 4

• Windom 10, West Central Area 0

CLASS 1A

Section 2

• Cleveland 7, Nicollet 5

• Martin Co. West 7, Mt. Lake/Comfrey 3

• New Ulm Cathedral 5, Sleepy Eye 2

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 16, Springfield 6

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 6, New Ulm Cath. 4

Section 3

• Edgerton/SWMC 1, Yellow Med. East 0

• Kerkhoven-M-S 13, Wabasso 12

• Murray Co. Cent. 16, LqP Valley 6

• Russell-T-R 2, Benson 1

• Russell-T-R 1, Yellow Medicine East 0

• Wabasso 17, Murray Co. Central 0