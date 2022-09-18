CANTERBURY PARK SATURDAY'S RESULTS

1 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,386.

6 • Swampdrainer (H. Hernandez) 9.40 5.40 3.40

4 • Izeondec (Lindsay) 6.80 4.20

8 • Option (NA) 3.60

Time: 1:42.23. Exacta: 6-4, $25.20. Trifecta: 6-4-8, $50.45. Superfecta: 6-4-8-1, $40.38.

2 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $38,745.

3 • Devil Vision (Roman) 5.80 3.20 2.40

2 • T Bones Trick (Quinonez) 3.40 3.00

5 • Westons Wildcat (Arroyo) 3.20

Time: 1:38.92. Scratched: Conquest Cobra. Exacta: 3-2, $11.10. Trifecta: 3-2-5, $14.10. Superfecta: 6-3, $14.90.

3 1 mile. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

4 • Chase the Chaos (Lopez) 5.00 3.20 2.40

5 • Line to Gain (H. Hernandez) 7.40 3.80

1 • Public Opinion (Wade) 4.80

Time: 1:41.33. Scratched: Cross the Causeway. Exacta: 4-5, $20.60. Trifecta: 4-5-1, $41.85. Superfecta: 4-5-1-3, $30.64. Pick 3: 6-1/3-4/6/10, $34.35. Daily Double: 3-4, $8.20.

4 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $25,900.

8 • Twoko Bay (Eikleberry) 4.00 2.40 2.20

5 • Zumurudee (Wade) 3.60 2.80

9 • Derby Code (Canchari) 3.00

Time: 1:36.04. Scratched: Hard Attack, Pintxos. Exacta: 8-5, $7.80. Trifecta: 8-5-9, $22.30. Superfecta: 8-5-9-7, $26.43. Pick 3: 1/3-4/6/10-3/4/8, $11.75. Pick 4: 6-1/3-4/6/10-3/4/8, $109.90. Daily Double: 4-8, $7.20.

5 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

8 • Burning Leaves (Eikleberry) 8.00 3.00 2.20

5 • Total Surprise (Roman) 2.10 2.10

7 • West Island (H. Hernandez) 2.40

Time: 1:13.12. Scratched: Spoiled Brat, Tripp Wildcat. Exacta: 8-5, $6.20. Trifecta: 8-5-7, $6.75. Superfecta: 8-5-7-6, $5.46. Pick 3: 4/6/10-3/4/8-8, $16.40. Daily Double: 8-2, $1.70. Daily Double: 8-8, $9.50.

6 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

2 • Macho Rocco (Eikleberry) 9.20 5.80 4.20

5 • Lonely Pirate (Lopez) 11.80 6.60

12 • Major Attraction (Wade) 3.20

Time: 0:56.59. Scratched: Fullbridledphantom, Miami Crockett. Exacta: 2-5, $55.00. Trifecta: 2-5-12, $125.85. Superfecta: 2-5-12-4, $525.60. Pick 3: 3/4/8-8-2, $23.65. Daily Double: 8-2, $29.90.

7 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,570.

2 • Mia Baby (Conning) 22.60 5.60 3.00

4 • Morgs World (Roman) 2.40 2.10

9 • Cerulean (Wade) 2.60

Time: 0;57.09. Scratched: Princedreamcess , Ghost of Genevieve. Exacta: 2-4, $21.20. Trifecta: 2-4-9, $26.90. Superfecta: 2-4-9-5, $10.79. Pick 3: 8-2-2, $119.75. Pick 5: 4/6/10-3/4/8-8-2-2, $1,339.20. Daily Double: 2-7, $4.10. Daily Double: 2-2, $56.50.

8 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

7 • Lolly Express (Conning) 89.60 29.60 12.60

5 • Kierkegaard (Eikleberry) 3.60 2.40

4 • King Nate (Harr) 11.60

Time: 1:18.32. Exacta: 7-5, $240.10. Trifecta: 7-5-4, $1,226.95. Superfecta: 7-5-4-6, $2,232.81. Pick 3: 2-2-7, $685.55. Pick 4: 8-2-27, $26.95. Daily Double: 2-7, $188.90.

9 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,910.

6 • U So Money Baby (Gallardo) 11.00 5.60 2.60

5 • Summer Swinger (Arroyo) 4.40 2.20

2 • Scarrazano (Wade) 2.10

Time: 1:13.34. Scratched: Summer Fireflys. Exacta: 6-5, $17.00. Trifecta: 6-5-2, $13.50. Superfecta: 6-5-2-10, $53.09. Pick 3: 2-7-6, $1,486.90. Daily Double: 7-6, $569.10.

10 Shakopee Juvenile Stakes. 6 furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $50,000.

8 • Two Phil's (Loveberry) 4.20 2.60 2.10

1 • Runtoday (H. Hernandez) 2.40 2.20

7 • Coffe Caliente (Canchari) 5.20

Time: 1:11.78. Scratched: Happy Dancer. Exacta: 8-1, $4.90. Trifecta: 8-1-7, $15.00. Superfecta: 8-1-7-4, $12.40. Pick 3: 7-6-2/8, $748.15. Daily Double: 6-8, $14.50.

11 Tom Metzen H.B.P.A. Sprint Stakes. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

1 • Tony's Tapit (Lara) 3.80 2.60 2.20

3 • Minister of Soul (H. Hernandez) 3.20 2.60

9 • Exxel (Wade) 3.00

Time: 1:10.07. Exacta: 1-3, $6.70. Trifecta: 1-3-9, $11.05. Superfecta: 1-3-9-7, $4.79. Pick 3: 6-2/8-1, $16.80. Daily Double: 8-1, $4.60.

12 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

8 • Citrus Bay (Gallardo) 51.00 21.20 12.40

5 • Pure Rocket (Lopez) 9.00 6.40

6 • Can He Storm (Conning) 14.00

Time: 1:11.58. Exacta: 8-5, $242.40. Trifecta: 8-5-6, $1,230.80. Superfecta: 8-5-6-9, $8,099.41. Pick 3: 2/8-1-8, $127.35. Daily Double: 1-8, $92.70.

13 1 mile, 70 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,311.

2 • Last Martini (Eikleberry) 5.00 2.80 2.20

6 • Northern Woods (Conning) 4.00 2.80

1 • Mongol Altai (Lopez) 3.20

Time: 1:44.80. Exacta: 2-6, $8.40. Trifecta: 2-6-1, $16.35. Superfecta: 2-6-1-7, $11.54. Pick 3: 1-8-2, $148.05. Pick 4: 2/8-1-8-2, $365.60. Pick 5: 6-2/8-1-2, $2,040.55. Daily Double: 8-2, $98.10.

Total handle: $2,364,097. Live handle: $288,035.

Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 4-13 (.308). Totals: 193-602 (.321). Lock of the day: 33-58 (.569).