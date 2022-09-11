CANTERBURY PARK SATURDAY'S RESULTS

1 5 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $22,000.

7 • Mr. So Funny (Harr) 53.40 11.60 5.80

6 • Protonic and Gin (Wade) 2.40 2.10

10 • Fisherman Oscar (Lindsay) 3.60

Time: 0:59.80. Scratched: Burning Leaves, Blues Traffic, Jersey Wanna Bee. Exacta: 7-6, $72.00. Trifecta: 7-6-10, $125.05. Superfecta: 7-6-10-9, $133.22.

2 5 furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

2 • Noel's Angel (Lindsay) 17.80 6.20 3.60

8 • Bailout Kela (Quinonez) 3.40 2.20

4 • Summer Fireflys (Canchari) 2.20

Time: 0:57.32. Scratched: Alittlebitalexis. Exacta: 2-8, $21.60. Trifecta: 2-8-4, $26.90. Superfecta: 2-8-4-6, $15.86. Daily Double: 7-2, $561.40.

3 Northern Lights Debutante Stakes. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Purse: $100,000.

5 • Lover Girl (Lopez) 28.80 6.00 2.40

3 • Thunders Rocknroll (H. Hernandez) 2.40 2.10

1 • Cupids Crush (Canchari) 2.10

Time: 1:12.86. Exacta: 5-3, $39.20. Trifecta: 5-3-1, $28.60. Pick 3: All-2-5, $57.85. Pick 3: 7-2-All, $57.85. Pick 3: 7-All-5, $57.80. Daily Double: 2-5, $74.60.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

2 • Loring Park (Eikleberry) 5.00 2.80 2.20

5 • Bubba Bob (H. Hernandez) 4.00 3.20

6 • Gabriel's Legend (Harr) 4.80

Time: 1:29.86. Exacta: 2-5, $8.90. Trifecta: 2-5-6, $23.25. Superfecta: 2-5-6-3, $34.18. Pick 3: 2-5-2, $353.80. Pick 4: 7-2-5-2, $54.50. Daily Double: 5-2, $48.10.

5 5 furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $22,000.

10 • Elle's Lil Diva (Lindsay) 2.80 2.10 2.10

2 • Dropped Cold (Harr) 3.80 2.60

6 • Ice N Lemon (Wade) 2.60

Time: 1:01.12. Scratched: Jomama Sassy, Sharpened, Grace A'lace, Tatum's Journey Exacta: 10-2, $5.10. Trifecta: 10-2-6, $6.10. Superfecta: 10-2-6-4, $4.73. Pick 3: 5-2-1/5/7/9/10, $52.45. Daily Double: 2-10, $4.80.

6 Princess Elaine Minnesota Distaff Turf Championship Stakes. 11⁄16 miles. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $100,000.

3 • Midnight Current (H. Hernandez) 3.20 2.20 2.10

5 • Let's Skedaddle (L. Fuentes) 3.80 2.20

4 • Scent of Success (Canchari) 2.20

Time: 1:41.28. Scratched: Pocketfullofposies. Exacta: 3-5, $4.40. Trifecta: 3-5-4, $4.10. Superfecta: 3-5-4-2, $2.05. Pick 3: 2-1/5/7/9/10-1/3, $3.40. Daily Double: 10-3, $2.20.

7 Blair's Cove Minnesota Turf Championship Stakes. 11/16 miles. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $101,100.

8 • Stitzy (Lara) 17.80 8.20 5.80

5 • Xavey Dave (Gallardo) 6.60 4.80

12 • Hot Shot Kid (Eikleberry) 6.00

Time: 1:42.10. Exacta: 8-5, $43.00. Trifecta: 8-5-12, $233.95. Superfecta: 8-5-12-4, $253.94. Pick 3: 1/5/7/9/10-1/3-8, $9.65. Daily Double: 3-8, $10.90.

8 Northern Lights Futurity. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $100,000.

1 • It's Bob Business (Roman) 2.80 2.40 2.40

5 • Hand Pay (Canchari) 7.80 5.00

3 • Sam Sez (Lara) 4.60

Time: 1:11.72. Exacta: 1-5, $10.30. Trifecta: 1-5-3, $34.55. Superfecta: 1-5-3-7, $33.06. Pick 3: 1/3-8-1, $9.15. Pick 4: 1/5/7/9/10-1/3-8-1, $19.15. Daily Double: 8-1, $10.40.

9 Crocrock Minnesota Sprint Championship Stakes. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $100,000.

8 • Love the Nest (Eikleberry) 7.00 3.00 3.20

7 • Doctor Oscar (Lindsay) 4.40 3.40

2 • Prince Rama (L. Fuentes) 11.40

Time: 1:09.71. Exacta: 8-7, $11.20. Trifecta: 8-7-2, $89.35. Superfecta: 8-7-2-4, $47.79. Pick 3: 8-1-8, $19.00. Daily Double: 1-8, $5.20.

10 Bella Notte Minnesota Distaff Sprint Championship Stakes. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $101,100.

5 • Charlie's Penny (Eikleberry) 3.80 2.40 2.10

2 • Ready to Runaway (Canchari) 3.80 2.40

1 • Clickbait (Roman) 2.10

Time: 1:10.00. Scratched: A Roze and Wine. Exacta: 5-2, $6.90. Trifecta: 5-2-1, $5.75. Superfecta: 5-2-1-4, $1.67. Pick 3: 1-8-5/7, $6.05. Pick 4: 8-1-8-5/7, $54.25. Pick 5: 1/3-8-1-8-5/7, $113.70. Daily Double: 8-5, $6.20.

11 350 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $68,600.

2 • Beep Beep Rev Rev (Escobedo) 3.00 2.60 2.10

3 • Seis It Aint So (Harr) 12.40 7.00

1 • Blu Bye U (Alvidrez) 5.00

Time: 0:17.93. Scratched: Lupito. Exacta: 2-3, $13.10. Trifecta: 2-3-1, $36.05. Superfecta: 2-3-1-10, $29.53. Pick 3: 8-5/7-2/4, $6.80. Daily Double: 5-2, $4.00. Daily Double: 5-4, $1.40.

12 400 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $60,000.

10 • Relentless Courage (Salazar) 8.40 4.60 3.60

8 • Relentless Babe (Eikleberry) 20.80 12.00

3 • Chloes Magic (Alvidrez) 11.80

Time: 0:20.64. Exacta: 1-8, $78.50. Trifecta: 10-8-3, $607.30. Superfecta: 10-8-3-2, $506.44. Pick 3: 5/7-2/4-10, $6.40. Pick 4: 8-5/7-2/4-10, $25.65. Daily Double: 2-10, $5.40.

Total handle: $2,446,940. Live handle: $261,569.

Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 5-12 (.417). Totals: 180-559 (.322). Lock of the day: 31-54 (.574).