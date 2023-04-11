Tap the bookmark to save this article.

An armed robbery suspect who allegedly held his girlfriend hostage during a standoff with police last week in Anoka has been charged with two felonies.

On Monday, Richard Daily II was charged with first-degree robbery and illegal possession of a firearm, according to a complaint filed in Anoka County District Court.

According to the charges:

Daily, 35, stands accused of robbing a Walmart April 4 in Blaine and pulling out a gun and threatening before leaving the store on Ball Road NE.

The next day, Blaine police identified Daily as the suspect and with help from several agencies began searching for him. Law enforcement tracked Daily to a car wash parking lot on the 600 block of East River Road in Anoka.

Law enforcement surrounded Daily's vehicle and learned his girlfriend was inside. Police and a SWAT team negotiated with Daily to surrender.

Daily rammed several police vehicles in the parking lot, but he was trapped at the scene. He was taken into custody and taken to the Anoka County Jail.

Daily, who remains jailed, was booked on outstanding warrants from five other agencies, court records show.