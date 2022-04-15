Olivia Rodrigo did it backwards. She sang on numerous TV programs and award shows — including the Grammys twice — before she ever performed a concert.

That's not how it's supposed to work, is it?

Billie Eilish made her Twin Cities debut in the tiny 7th Street Entry. Adele introduced herself to Minneapolis at the smallish now-defunct Theatre de la Jeune Lune. Taylor Swift's first local appearance was at a radio station showcase at the modest-sized Myth nightclub.

Rodrigo, 19, pop's latest supernova who last week grabbed three Grammys (including best new artist), made her Twin Cities debut Thursday night at the instantly sold-out Armory. It was only her seventh concert under her own name — and likely the first concert ever for some of the 8,000 tween and teen girls who were lucky enough to snag tickets when demand might have warranted two nights in an arena.

Despite her lack of concert experience, Rodrigo handled herself like a seasoned pro. She read her adoring, flower-bearing, sing-along-to-every-song fans like an entry in her diary. Twice, she spotted an island of flashing cellphone lights in the middle of the jam-packed standing crowd on main floor and abruptly stopped in mid-song. She asked what was wrong, fans shouted for water and Rodrigo asked security staff to help.

Then the rookie started each song again from the top — and delivered it with overwhelming fervor the second time around.

That's the thing about Rodrigo: She brings the urgency and angst of punk-pop with the details and introspection of folk-pop. And, like a teen hooked on heightened emotions, she sang every song as if it seemingly involved life-or-death consequences.

Taking the stage after a broadcast of "Olivia," a 2015 deep track by One Direction, Rodrigo exploded into "Brutal," a blast of angry punk-pop. "I'm sick of 17," she snarled. "Where's my [bleeping] teenage dream?" Sorry Moms, she drops an occasional F-bomb.

Rodrigo's music is full of the rush and crush of teen romance. She sings a lot about her ex-boyfriend(s) moving on too quickly to his next girlfriend(s). Oh, the anxieties and insecurities of being a teenager. Rodrigo captures it better in song than any teen singer-songwriter since Swift.

Like the Swifties and Eyelashes, the Livies sang along Thursday to every single song — all 11 of them — from Rodrigo's "Sour," one of the biggest and best albums of 2021.

The newcomer balanced ballads on piano and guitar with a few full-blast rockers with her backup quartet. In a bold move, she didn't save her biggest smash for the finale but rather played "Drivers License" as the third number. The piano ballad of — what else? – betrayal and heartache was a perfect change of pace after her thrashing opener "Brutal" and the electro-pop self-loathing of "Jealousy Jealousy" ("I think I think too much").

Thursday's performances were faithful recreations of Rodrigo's album, with added arena oomph from the drums and some pedal steel guitar seasoning on "Favorite Crime," one of the highlights. While her band was super-charged and Rodrigo was clearly amped, she demonstrated impressive control of her potent, keening voice, from a purr to a roar.

The exuberant newcomer commanded the stage, stomping, twirling and skipping around, standing on a grand piano in her white Doc Martens boots and even singing while lying on her back atop the piano. She did a few numbers solo on acoustic guitar and played piano backed by her band.

With less than 35 minutes of music on "Sour," Rodrigo needed to fill out her too-brief 64-minute set. She added "All I Want," a post-breakup track she wrote three years ago for her awkwardly titled Disney TV show "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" and two covers of hits older than she is, Avril Lavigne's 2002 ode to phoniness "Complicated" and Veruca Salt's 1994 grunge-y guitar workout "Seether."

While both of these Gen X classics were part of her upbringing, "Seether" was a favorite in her mom's car. And Thursday night was special because it was the first time Mom was seeing Rodrigo in concert. Say "Hi Jen," she urged the faithful and, of course, they obliged with full throated volume.

Little details clearly matter to Rodrigo. Like her all-female backup band; her plaid skirt and crop top covered with a giant heart; her shout-out to opening act Gracie Abrams, 22, one of her influences; moments with her mom, and her butterfly-shaped confetti covered with handwritten messages, lyrics and song titles.

The message of the concert was clear: Don't be ashamed or apologetic for your feelings. Just let them out. It's necessary and cathartic.

