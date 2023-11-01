Amid a war in the Middle East, a primary challenger from Minnesota and slipping poll numbers, President Joe Biden will kick off what aides are calling a "barnstorming" of rural America with a visit to a farm just north of Northfield today.

The trip to Dutch Creek Farms in rural Dakota County is billed by the White House as a chance to spotlight farmers who are leaning on recent federal spending to improve sustainability and offer producers a competitive leg up in new markets.

In a call with reporters Tuesday, Biden's domestic policy advisor, Neera Tanden, previewed the Minnesota visit, saying the public will "hear more about how these investments are creating real opportunity so the next generation doesn't have to leave the family farm to have real opportunity."

The president is also expected to detail $5 billion in new investments, including $1.7 billion in climate-smart agriculture programs, another $1 billion in broadband deployment, and some $2 billion in rural development programs. U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the primary goal, however, is highlighting federal farm subsidies.

"I think there are obviously a lot of folks in Minnesota who understand and appreciate climate-smart agriculture and the enormous new income opportunities and environmental benefits that that accrues," Vilsack said.

Vilsack, the former governor of Iowa, noted that Minnesota was an early adopter of clean-water initiatives and biofuels.

The trip to the Northfield farm coincides with the close of the harvest. The recent USDA crop report published Monday reveals that 75% of the state's corn has been combined and over 90% of potatoes, soybeans and sugar beets have been harvested.

While Minnesota row-crop fields have moved in and out of extremely wet and dry conditions, it's been an uneven year for livestock as well. The price on both hogs and dairy products dropped to backbreaking lows this summer.

The Democratic president's visit comes a week after congressional Republicans voted to give the House speaker gavel to Rep. Mike Johnson, a far-right conservative from Louisiana. Congress has less than three weeks to fund the government, and many pieces of legislation have sat idle.

Pertinent to farmers and ranchers, Congress missed a September deadline to reauthorize the highly influential farm bill, a Great Depression-era omnibus, which undergirds everything from crop insurance to food stamps. Observers hope Congress greenlights the massive bill before year's end.

"I appreciate that he's recognizing that rural America needs help with funding to either create or maintain revenue streams or livelihood," said Dan Glessing, a Waverly farmer and president of the Minnesota Farm Bureau. "We need options."

Glessing called for greater attention by the administration to shoring up trade disputes, particularly over Canada's quotas on U.S. dairy products and with Mexico over genetically modified corn. He also wants to see the nation's temporary agricultural visa program improved, noting many farms rely on foreign workers for labor.

"We need to separate the guest-worker program from the border [issue]," Glessing said. "The H2A workers are coming from all over."

While farmers once formed the backbone of Democratic politics in rural Minnesota, they've increasingly voted with the GOP, particularly as party lines have hardened along geographic boundaries between rural and urban communities.

In a fundraising email sent out Tuesday, GOP U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad, a southern Minnesota farmer, lambasted Biden over inflation and environmental programs, saying the Biden administration has pursued a "war on production agriculture."

Dutch Creek Farms resides in DFL Rep. Angie Craig's congressional district, but Craig is not expected to to attend Wednesday's visit, as she'll be casting votes in Washington.

This will be Biden's fourth visit to the North Star State since becoming president.

Biden is scheduled to tour the farm and make remarks in the afternoon.

Staff writer Hunter Woodall contributed to this report.