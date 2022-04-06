Diving into the competing education proposals at the Capitol

By Stephen Montemayor

Jessie Van Berkel reports that roughly 62,000 Minnesotans could save thousands of dollars each year on their health insurance premiums after President Joe Biden changed the Affordable Care Act's so-called "family glitch" that ensnared more than 5 million people nationwide. The federal law allows people who cannot get affordable health care through their job to buy subsidized coverage on federal or state marketplaces. "Affordable" is defined as less than 10% of one's income, but it doesn't apply if the insurance in question is used to cover a spouse or children. Jessie cites a Biden administration official as saying that that then means some families are paying 25 to 30% of their income for coverage but haven't been able to receive aid under the ACA.

In a statement after the change, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., told the Star Tribune: "Closing coverage loopholes will help more families across our state reliably access affordable, quality health care through the Affordable Care Act. I was proud to join Presidents Biden and Obama at the White House to celebrate this critical step to improving health care access and reducing costs for Minnesotans."

Eder Campuzano and Emma Nelson dig into the competing Minnesota House and Senate education spending plans taking shape at the Capitol. It is part of our longer look at the often unwieldy omnibus proposals being hashed out on issues such as education, public safety and taxes. In this case, we find stark differences in the House DFL plan and that offered up by Senate Republicans: House Democrats this week unveiled a package that would spend more than $3 billion over three years, while the Senate GOP's plan totals about $30 million and is focused exclusively on literacy.

"You just see a very stark difference," said House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park. "Minnesota Senate Republicans clearly believe our schools don't need much in the way of help."

Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, countered that educators "don't want wasted money — they want results."

Major supplemental bills are fast working their way through committees as a Friday deadline looms to continue their progress through the Legislature. The House DFL on Tuesday outlined new proposals for tax credits aimed at families and seniors. The plan would deliver a credit of up to $3,000 for each child under 5 years old, capped at $7,500 in total tax credits. There is also a one-time "child tax credit rebate" of $325 for each child younger than 17. House DFLers are proposing a new program to give first-generation homebuyers down payment assistance as a measure to address racial disparities in homeownership. Meanwhile, about 120,000 renters meanwhile stand to save about $700 on their housing costs and the legislation would cap insulin, asthma inhalers and EpiPens at $25 per month – among other proposed changes.

WHERE'S WALZ: Gov. Tim Walz's public schedule has no events listed for today. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will hold a press event at 3 p.m. to discuss the administration's proposals for child care spending.

It's Walz's birthday today. The DFL governor turns 58. It is also Paul Rudd's birthday.

CAMPAIGNS: John Bristol, an Air Force Veteran and former Osseo Area Schools board member, is running for the Minnesota House in District 37B. His campaign said that he was "unanimously endorsed for the GOP nomination by local delegates at the recent local district convention."

Rep. Spencer Igo, R-Grand Rapids, was unanimously endorsed on Sunday to be the Republican candidate for the newly drawn House District 7A. He is expected to run against DFL Rep. Julie Sandstede in the general election.

Travis Paulson will be running as a DFL candidate for the Minnesota Senate District 8 seat formerly held by Sen. David Tomassoni. Paulson is a Minnesota DFL state delegate, director and Saint Louis County vice chair. (h/t CBS Duluth)

EVENT WATCH: It's lobby day for OutFront Minnesota. Sen. Scott Dibble, DFL-Minneapolis, is scheduled to join other state legislators and OutFront Minnesota Youth Council participants at a noon rally on the Capitol steps to support LGBTQ+ rights in Minnesota.

CORRECTION: Yesterday's Dish incorrectly stated that Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, endorsed Sen. Carrie Ruud, R-Breezy Point. It should have stated that Eichorn defeated Ruud for the endorsement on the first ballot.

MNLEG: The Senate is in session at noon, but no votes are expected. State government finance and elections omnibus legislation is being heard in House and Senate committees today, and the DFL House is working through nearly all of its major omnibus packages through committees today. Full committee schedule here.

READING LIST:

Andy Mannix and Liz Navratil report that Minneapolis police can no longer apply for or execute no-knock search warrants under a new policy.

A nearly two-year-old parking ramp at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport's main terminal needs more than $2 million in repairs, Janet Moore reports.

Opening Day for the Minnesota Twins must wait until Friday because sometimes it snows in April.

The Pioneer Press uncovers a $66 per diem payment for which state Rep. Jeremy Munson billed taxpayers for a day spent working on his congressional run. Munson told the paper that he would request an adjustment to make it right.

