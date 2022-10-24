ST. CLOUD — A 28-year-old St. Cloud woman died after being shot Monday morning on the northeast side of the city, according to St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton.

Police responded to the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue NE at about 7 a.m. and found the woman lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Officers attempted life-saving measures but the woman died at the scene.

The suspect fled the area but officers identified a 36-year-old suspect who was known to the victim; police located the man just before 10 a.m. at a residence in neighboring Sauk Rapids and brought him in for questioning.

Police recovered a handgun as a result of the arrest. The man was then booked into Benton County Jail on possible homicide charges. The Star Tribune does not typically name suspects until they are charged.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted in processing the scene. The body of the woman, whom police are not yet identifying, was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The shooting does not appear to be random, Oxton said. Anyone with information about the event is asked to contact the police department at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or tricountycrimestoppers.org.

The death marks the city's second homicide of the year.