ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud man reportedly shot a woman multiple times in the entryway of their home and then fatally shot himself Wednesday night, according to St. Cloud Police Cmdr. Lori Ellering.

Police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 600 block of Wilson Avenue SE. just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a 34-year-old woman in the front yard with multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspected shooter, a 35-year-old man, was found dead inside the house from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers rendered emergency aid to the woman, who was transported to St. Cloud Hospital and remains in serious but stable condition, Ellering said Thursday.

The preliminary investigation determined there was a domestic dispute between the man and woman, both of whom lived at the residence and shared children. A doorbell camera in the neighborhood captured 13 gunshots. The woman was shot six times.

Children were home at the time of the shooting but none were physically injured. The man was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call St. Cloud Police at 320-251-1200.