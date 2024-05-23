ST. CLOUD — Officials seized and destroyed illegal cannabinoid products at a tobacco shop here last week, according to a release from St. Cloud police Cmdr. Martin Sayre.

Officials from the city's Police and Health departments, as well as the state Office of Medical Cannabis, conducted a search warrant Friday morning at Smoke N' Cloud at 2800 Division Street after complaints of sales of illegal cannabinoid products, according to Sayre.

During the search, officials seized more than 32 pounds of illegal THC gummies, with products ranging from 35 to 120 times the legal limit per serving.

The Minnesota Department of Health also seized and placed an embargo on several thousands of dollars of additional merchandise determined to be noncompliant with state law, and a "significant amount" of cannabis flower was also voluntarily destroyed on site for noncompliance, Sayre said.

Initially detained during the raid were the store owner and employees. The business license is issued for the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products. The store's owner could not be reached for comment Thursday. No charges have been filed related to the raid.

Possession of cannabis products is legal under state law for individuals, but current law only allows businesses to sell hemp-derived THC products with a maximum of 5 milligrams per serving and 50 milligrams per package.







