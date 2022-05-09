A motorist was "driving recklessly through yards" in a Brooklyn Park neighborhood before hitting a tree and dying in a crash that left her passenger seriously injured, Brooklyn Park police said Monday.

The crash occurred about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 7200 block of N. 73rd Avenue, police said.

Officers arrived and began providing medical assistance to the driver, and were later assisted by the Brooklyn Park Fire Department personnel and emergency medical responders, according to police.

"Witnesses reported the vehicle [was] driving recklessly through yards prior to the accident," said Deputy Police Chief Mark Bruley.

The deputy chief identified the driver as Lashonda Austin, 47, of Brooklyn Center.

The passenger, whose identity has yet to be released, "is still alive" in a hospital emergency room, Bruley said Monday afternoon.