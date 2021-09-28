A man is in custody after he killed his wife in St. Paul's North End neighborhood and turned himself into police.

The suspect, a 46-year-old man, called police about 3 a.m. to tell them about the homicide that took place inside a residence on the 30 block of W. Winnipeg Avenue, said police spokesman Steve Linders.

"He was in our parking lot" when he called, Linders said. "That was unusual."

Officers went to the home and found a woman in her 40s dead. She had an apparent gunshot wound, Linders said.

The suspect was taken to jail and murder charges are pending, Linders said.

The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until charges are filed.

Police had been to the residence on a "domestic in nature" call in the past, Linders said. He described the call as one for a person in crisis.

The homicide is the city's 30th of the year.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768