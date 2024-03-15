One person was taken to the hospital Thursday after being shot by an acquaintance in New Brighton, authorities said.

New Brighton police are investigating the shooting, which occurred on the sidewalk in the 200 block of Old Hwy. 8 NW. The 18-year-old victim was shot in the back and transported by ambulance to HCMC, police said.

According to police, the suspect fled in a northwesterly direction from the scene. Police from neighboring agencies helped with a perimeter search using police dogs and drones but didn't find the suspect, who is described as a 6-foot man of unknown race with a thin build in his early 20s. He was wearing black shorts and a long, bright blue hooded sweatshirt.

Officers are looking for witnesses or residents who might have captured the suspect on their home video cameras. Anyone with information to share was asked to email city@newbrightonmn.gov.

Old Hwy. 8 NW. remained closed Thursday night between County Road E and 8th Avenue NW., according to police.



