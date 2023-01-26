Tap the bookmark to save this article.

ST. CLOUD — Police on Thursday identified the man fatally shot last week in a southeast side apartment as Craig L. Hortman, 53, of St. Cloud.

Officers responded around 11:50 p.m. Jan. 17 to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of 14th Avenue SE. and found Hortman inside the apartment. He died at the scene.

Authorities, including the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, continue to investigate the homicide, according to Brett Mushatt, assistant St. Cloud police chief.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301 or tricountycrimestoppers.org.