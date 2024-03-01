Minneapolis police said Friday that they are now investigating as suspicious the death of a woman found in a North Loop apartment more than a week ago.

Multiple reports Thursday afternoon sent officers to The Cameron Historic Flats in the 700 block of N. 4th Street.

Police said in a statement that officers found a 47-year-old woman in one of the apartment "who had been deceased for an unknown amount of time." No arrests have been announced.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as Allison Lussier.

Police investigators and the Medical Examiner's Office are working to determine what the cause and manner of Lussier's death. Results of toxicology testing are pending, police said.

"My family is left with no answers to why this happen[ed] to my mother who unfortunately passed away from domestic violence," Joshua Hanks wrote in a posting on an online fundraising campaign to help the family with funeral expenses. "My mother was a kind, generous, caring, loving and well respected [in] her community. ... My mother was raised in south Minneapolis, but we as a family want her to be laid to rest on our reservation in Red Lake."

Hanks said there is a vigil and march scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday from his mother's apartment building to the Police Department's downtown precinct.

"If you need answers for your loved 1s, come as well," Hanks wrote on Facebook. "I'd like to do this for everyone that's been in the same position as my family."

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also may be submitted at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous, and anyone providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.