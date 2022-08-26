The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and police are investigating after a woman's body was found Thursday evening inside a North St. Paul apartment charred by a fire.

Officers and fire personnel arrived at the apartment building in the 2200 block of E. South Avenue around 6:30 p.m., a statement from Police Chief Phil Baebenroth read.

Once it was safe, police investigators entered the apartment and located the woman's remains, the chief said. An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

The state BCA, the state Fire Marshal's Office and the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office have joined police in the investigation. That said, "there does not appear to be any risk to the public," the chief's statement read.

Police said the woman's identity was being withheld pending notification of family.