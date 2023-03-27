Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A pickup truck driver was killed in a collision with a semitrailer truck being driven by a 17-year-old northeast of Rochester, officials said.

The crash occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday at Hwy. 63 and County Road 21 in Farmington Township, the State Patrol said.

John W. Johnson, 83, of nearby Plainview, was taken by emergency responders to a hospital in Rochester and was pronounced dead, the patrol said. The semi driver, Tyler D. Kehren, of Lake City, Minn., was not hurt.

Kehren was heading south on Hwy. 63 and collided with Johnson's pickup at the intersection with County Road 21, the patrol said.

Debris from the crash damaged an SUV nearby, but the two people in that vehicle were not injured, according to the patrol.