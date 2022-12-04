Photos: Vikings edge Jets at home

Camryn Bynum (24) of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) celebrated his game winning interception. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) intercepted a pass intended for New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (84) to end the game. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) watched as Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrated his third quarter touchdown. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) picked up 60 yards in the third quarter. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) gets caught in a pile-up in the third quarter. Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor (5) celebrates his catch for a first down in the second quarter. Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings fans celebrate a Minnesota interception to seal the 27-22 win over the New York Jets. Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) makes a catch for a first down before being hit by New York Jets safety Jordan Whitehead (3) in the second quarter. Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) misses a catch with pressure from New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) in the second quarter. Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) after he caught a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter. Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) celebrates his touchdown with Minnesota Vikings running back Kene Nwangwu (26) in the second quarte. Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune Harrison Smith (22) of the Minnesota Vikings intercepts a pass in the first quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Patrick Peterson (7) of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after an interception by Harrison Smith (22) in the first quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Akayleb Evans (21) and Camryn Bynum (24) of the Minnesota Vikings can’t hang on to the ball in the first quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Akayleb Evans (21) of the Minnesota Vikings breaks up a pass intended for Denzel Mims (11) of the New York Jets. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Dalvin Cook (4) of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after a touchdown in the second quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) runs for a first down in the second quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) scored a second quarter touchdown run over New York Jets safety Lamarcus Joyner (29). Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Zonovan Knight (27) of the New York Jets during a 48-yard gain in the fourth quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Carl Lawson (58) and Quinnen Williams (95) of the New York Jets sack Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the third quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) jumps into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings fan Lincoln Gustafson, 8, of Denver, IA posed for a photo in his “Lil Kirko Chainz.” Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham (30) sports his “My Cause My Cleats.” Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd (29) sports his “My Cause My Cleats,” in honor of the victims of Uvalde at U.S. Bank Stadium. Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune © 2022 Star Tribune