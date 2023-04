Photos: Second-annual dodgeball night hosted by La ola del lago

Tap the bookmark to save this article. View saved articles

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

This was the second annual Ladies Dodgeball night fundraiser at the school. Participants donated $25 to play versions of dodgeball lead by La ola del lago PE teacher Kevin Humbert. Last year they raised $1000 that helped pay for rollarblades for the the school.