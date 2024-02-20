Photos: Law enforcement, first responders and community mourn the loss of Burnsville shooting victims

Zach Osterberg, of the Savage Fire Department, was overwhelmed with emotion and hugged his son Lincoln Osterberg as they paid their respect on three memorials in front of the Burnsville Police Department in Burnsville.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Members of the Burnsville Police Department gathered outside in front of three memorials in front of the Burnsville Police Department.
A health care professional wept after visiting a paramedic vehicle that has become one of three memorials in front of the Burnsville Police Department.
Members of the Eden Prairie Police Department paid their respect on three memorials.
“We come here out of respect,” said Dell Williams as he and his daughter Abbey Williams, and her son Xavier, 2 and Joanna Mendoza, back, visited three memorials in front of the Burnsville Police Department in Burnsville. “Our whole day yesterday was just sadness,” Dell Williams said.
Community members paid their respects and brought flowers to place on three memorials in front of the Burnsville Police Department.
St. Paul Police Officer Anthony Buckley placed a badge on a police vehicle that has become one of three memorials in front of the Burnsville Police Department.
St. Paul Police Officer Anthony Buckley had a black band over his badge as he made his way to visit three memorials.
Members of the Eden Prairie Police Department made their way to lay flowers on three memorials.
Flowers and items were placed on a paramedic vehicle in front of the Burnsville Police Department.
Members of the Burnsville Police Department gathered and mourned in front of three memorials.
The hearse bearing the body of Burnsville firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth, who was killed in Sunday’s shooting, leaves the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in Minnetonka.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Citizens watched a planned processional for Burnsville firefighter/paramedic Adam Finsethin in Jordan.
Burnsville firefighters, paramedics and other first responders gathered outside of Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation in Jordan after a planned processional for Burnsville firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth.
Citizens joined police, fire and other first responders to greet a planned processional for Burnsville firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth in Jordan.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Firefighters saluted outside of Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation in Jordan after a planned processional for Burnsville firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth.